Delhi is expected to see a further dip in temperature later in the month as according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), another Western Disturbance is likely to hit in the last week of the month.

“The year 2019 ended with a record of the longest cold spell since 1997. Cloud layer in December and cold winds from the North were the biggest factor behind so many cold days in a single month,” said senior IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava.

The mean maximum temperature (MMT) for December stood at 18.76 degrees Celsius, the second-lowest after 17.3 degrees Celsius recorded in the same month of 1997.

This year, December had recorded 18 consecutive ‘cold days’ which is maximum after 17 cold days in December 1997.

Repeated Western Disturbances caused the temperature to go down further even in January. IMD told another western disturbance is expected around January 27-28, which will further bring down the temperature.

“With another Western Disturbance expected in the coming days, it’s safe to say that mercury levels will climb up only in February,” Srivastava told IANS.

As per the reports, the national capital might witness light rains and foggy conditions on January 28.

“Only four times the mean maximum temperature for December has remained equal to or less than 20 degrees Celsius — 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997,” said an IMD official.

For the month of December, the MMT was 19.8 degrees Celsius in 1919 and 1929, while it was 20 degrees Celsius in 1962, an official said.