Furious over pregnancy,woman set on fire by mother and brother in Hapur

In a gruesome incident in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, a pregnant woman was seriously wounded and later was set aflame by her mother and brother.

According to officials, the woman’s family was indignant upon learning that their unmarried daughter was pregnant.

They had questioned her about the father of the child, but she withheld any information from them.

The mother and brother of the 21-year-old woman then took her to an isolated place and set her on fire.

According to the authorities, some farmers in the forest discovered the woman and transported her to the hospital.

She was directed to a state-run hospital in Meerut by the medical staff there.

Her mother and brother are currently in custody. “Police are questioning them in custody,” they stated.

According to the police, the woman is being treated at the hospital in Meerut and is in bad shape.