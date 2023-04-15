Funeral of Asad, Ghulam in Prayagraj amid tight security

The funeral of Asad, killed in a police encounter on Thursday last, was carried out here on Saturday in the absence of his father, Atiq Ahmed, mother Shaista Praveen and brothers.

Asad’s maternal grandfather, uncle and aunt, along with other relatives, attended the funeral, which was performed amid heavy security arrangements. ACP Akash Kulhari said 20-25 close relatives of Asad’s family were present at the funeral.

Asad’s maternal grandfather carried out the burial rituals at Kasari Masari cemetery here.

Asad and his aide Ghulam were killed in an encounter by the UP STF on April 13. Atiq, father of the deceased, and his brother Afzal, and two of his sons are in jail while his two minor sons are in juvenile home. Atiq’s wife is presently absconding.

For security reasons, Asad’s body was not allowed to be taken to his ancestral home in Chakia. Even inside the cemetery, only five to six very close relatives were allowed to attend the funeral ceremony.

Atiq’s native, Chakia Kasari Masari, witnessed tension with all the shops remaining closed in the locality which always remains crowded. A large number of police and paramilitary forces, women police and women paramilitary forces were visible in the area. Drone was also used to monitor the funeral procession and cremation.

Meanwhile, Ghulam’s father took part in the last rites of his son. His wife, Sana, was also present at the cemetery. But brother, Raheel Hasan, and other relatives did not attend the funeral. Shooter Ghulam Hasan was buried in the cemetery located in Mehndori in Shivkuti area.

The UP Police had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on the heads of Asad and Ghulam Hasan, the shooters who were involved in the Umesh Pal murder case. Both the bodies were brought to Prayagraj on Saturday morning from Jhansi. Ghulam was killed in an encounter in Jhansi along with Asad, son of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. Both Asad and Ghulam Hasan were caught on CCTV firing bullets at Umesh Pal.

Meanwhile, Atiq Ahmed’s very close henchman, Asad Kalia, and his brother Faizan have been arrested by Prayagraj Police on Saturday. The police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on Asad. The police arrested him from Umri village under Puramufti police station area in the district.

The police was searching for him for a long time. He is accused of demanding extortion from many people. A case was registered against him in this matter and his name figured in many big cases.