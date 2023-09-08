Tight security measures in place in Delhi on eve of G20 Summit

Tight security measures have been put in place in the national capital on the eve of the commencement of the two-day G20 Leaders’ Summit. The Summit will be held from September 9 to 10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

Ahead of the international event, traffic regulations have come into force in the city. The New Delhi district has been designated Controlled Zone-I from Friday at 5 am until Sunday at 11.59 pm because of the Summit.

The Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday morning the movement of buses into the city has been stopped with effect from September 8 till September 10.

Meanwhile, the local police and BSF jawans are keeping a vigil on the Yamuna River by patrolling it on boats in Delhi’s Shahdara district.

Since early Friday morning, police personnel were seen checking vehicles in areas across Central Delhi and other adjoining areas.

Officials were also diligently monitoring city developments through a state-of-the-art control room, which utilises a network of 5,000 CCTV cameras strategically placed throughout the city.

According to the police, the control room receives district-wise visual feeds,

and two security teams work in shifts to provide continuous, round-the-clock surveillance.

From Thursday midnight, non-essential vehicles were directed to use the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternate routes from the city borders.

“This restriction applies to Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), which will not be allowed to enter Delhi. However, goods vehicles transporting Essential Commodities like milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies, with valid ‘No Entry Permissions,’ will have entry permission,” a traffic advisory said.

The Delhi Police have heightened security across the city and continued their security patrols. The specially trained security members of NSG’s dog squad Zenon, Ming, Zone, Zozo, and Zinger along with their handlers as well and bomb disposal units have been checking the periphery of Rajghat to ensure a safe and secure summit.

In view of the high-profile event starting from September 9, Delhi Police have implemented various security measures, including the deployment of skilled markswomen and armed forces at key locations, intensifying border area patrolling, and conducting thorough security checks.

To bolster their efforts, Delhi Police is receiving support from a force of over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads, and mounted police units.

Security forces are also on high alert to prevent any potential incidents.

Police have increased patrolling efforts and stationed additional checkpoints at crucial installations.

Citizens have been encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the police.

To ensure the safety of G20 delegates visiting the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in Central Delhi, police have collaborated with civic agencies to address the issue of monkeys and dogs in the area.

“We have requested the relevant agencies to deploy catchers to mitigate the monkey and dog presence during the delegates’ visit. The nearby jungle area has prompted us to engage snake catchers as well,” said the official.

These catchers will continually monitor the Rajghat vicinity and provide updates to the security personnel.