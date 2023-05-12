Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan made an appearance before the Islamabad High Court on Friday amid tight security in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after the Supreme Court deemed his arrest “illegal” and responsible for fatal confrontations across the nation, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is apparently seeking bail. Imran Khan’s request will soon be heard by a two-person special division bench made up of Justices Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Saman Imtiaz. In the capital, extraordinary security measures were put in place for Imran Khan’s appearance before the high court. Outside the IHC, there are police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on duty.

Containers have been placed near police lines on the Srinagar Highway and a heavy contingent of police and Rangers officials has been deployed under the Faizabad Bridge, Srinagar Highway and Police Lines in Pakistan as Khan’s supporters have gathered there, according to ARY News.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has called on the cadre to gather near Islamabad HC. PTI has said that Imran would make a speech after his court appearance there.

The police crackdown on Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders show no signs of mercy as another senior female PTI leader and former health minister of Pakistan’s Punjab Yasmin Rashid was arrested in Lahore on Friday.

Earlier, Dr Shireen Mazari, the party’s Senior Vice President was arrested by Islamabad Police from her residence in the federal capital during the wee hours today.

Shireen Mazari’s home was searched by the Islamabad police, according to officials. Following a string of arrests of senior PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Ali Mohammad Khan, she was taken into custody, according to Geo News.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case was declared “illegal” by the Supreme Court on May 11, and authorities were instructed to release him “immediately”.

Following the decision, the apex court sent the PTI chief to the Police Lines Guest House, allowing him to spend the night with his family.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday this week inside the premises of Islamabad High Court when he appeared before the court in two cases.

Ever since Khan’s arrest, Pakistan has been witnessing a situation of unrest. Several protests have broken out across the country as PTI has urged its supporters to come out in support of Imran Khan.