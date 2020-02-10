A car accident claimed the lives of four members of a family from Delhi in the Nagal area of Saharanpur late night on Sunday. Another member was, however, admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

A fast-approaching car rammed into a tractor-trolley at Nangal Tapri Road at around 10.30 pm on Sunday leading to the death of four members of the family who have been identified as Bhagwati Sharma (55), his wife Mamta Sharma (50), son Gaurav (28), and his wife Nidhi Sharma (26) while younger son Pradeep (25) has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition, said ASP Rural Vidya Sagar Mishra.

The family was returning from a function in Saharanpur when they met with an accident at Nangal Tapri Road near Bhatkhedi Village of Saharanpur when the car rammed into a tractor-trolley loaded with wooden logs.

Meanwhile, a relative of the victim has filed a complaint regarding the accident, said the cops.