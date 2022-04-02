Four killed in Telangana road accident

Four persons were killed and one was injured in a road accident in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Saturday, police said.

Near Turkalapalli in Charakonda mandal, around 130 kilometres from Hyderabad, a car overturned when the driver allegedly lost control.

Four members of a family in the car perished instantly, while another was seriously injured. The police arrived quickly and transported the injured to a hospital in Hyderabad. The bodies were taken to the government hospital in Kalwakurti for autopsy.

Ghouse Khan (55), Sadiq (55), Farhana (45), and Roushan were the casualties (24). They were all from Nereducharla in Suryapet district and were returning home from a dargah in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district.

(with inputs from IANS)