Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy will fly to Germany for throat treatment.Oommen Chandy will be treated at the the Charité – Universitätsmedizin in Berlin, which is one of Europe’s largest university hospitals.

Speculations regarding Chandy’s health condition are being circulated on the social media platforms for the last some days. On Saturday, a video, claiming that Oommen Chandy’s life is in danger and his family members were denying treatment to him, is posted by an unknown person. Chandy’s family members rubbished the claims.

78-year-old Oommen Chandy has not been keeping good health since 2019. He had earlier been admitted to Rajagiri Hospital, Kochi. He had undergone treatment in US and Germany in 2019 for his throat ailments

Achuthanandan Kuniyil