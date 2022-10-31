Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to leave for Germany for treatment

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy to leave for Germany for treatment

His children, Maria Oommen and Chandy Oommen along with Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan will accompany him.

Statesman News Service | Thiruvananthapuram. | October 31, 2022 10:21 am

oommen chandy,Kerala, treatment

Photo: IANS

Former  Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy will fly to Germany for  throat treatment.Oommen Chandy will be treated at the the Charité – Universitätsmedizin in Berlin, which is one of Europe’s largest university hospitals.

Speculations regarding Chandy’s  health condition  are  being circulated on the social media platforms for the last some days. On Saturday, a video, claiming that Oommen Chandy’s life is  in danger and his family members were denying treatment to him, is posted by an unknown person. Chandy’s family members rubbished the claims.

78-year-old Oommen Chandy has not been keeping good health since 2019. He had earlier been admitted to Rajagiri Hospital, Kochi. He had undergone treatment in US and Germany in 2019 for his throat ailments

Achuthanandan Kuniyil

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Kerala Govt pays Kapil Sibal Rs 15.5 lakh for one-time appearance
Upliftment of poor and marginalised, goal of Centre: PM Modi
Victim's fear of improper probe in actress abduction case unfounded, says Kerala govt