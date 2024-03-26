Death of veterinary student: Kerala govt draws flak for delay in CBI probe

The Kerala government has come under attack for the delay in the CBI probe into the death of J S Sidharth, a second-year student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), Pookode in Wayanad.

Though the notification recommending a CBI probe into the death of Sidharth was issued on March 9, it was handed over only on 16 March. But the Performa report has not been handed to CBI as yet.

The CBI needs a comprehensive report detailing the case before considering investigation.

Advertisement

It has been alleged that the state government has been slow pedaling the procedures required for the takeover of the case by the CBI. Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan accused the state government of delaying the probe so that the evidence could be destroyed before the CBI took over the probe.

Meanwhile, family of Sidharth, second who was found hanging in the hostel after being tortured by SFI activists, expressed their resentment over the delay in CBI taking over the probe. His father, T Jayaprakash, said the delay was meant to save the accused and added that the state government issued the notification consenting to CBI probe just to silence the family.

Hours after facing criticism from various quarters, including Sidharth’s family, the chief minister sought an explanation from the home secretary over the delay in issuing the proforma report in the case to the CBI and initiate action against those who are responsible for it.

The government has placed under suspension three employees in the Home Department, including a deputy secretary, for delaying the process of handing over the case to the CBI.

Intervening in the matter, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday questioned the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) vice-chancellor on the revocation of the suspension of 33 students in connection with the alleged torture, public trial and subsequent death of second-year veterinary student Sidharth.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. PC Saseendran resigned after the withdrawal of the suspension issued to the students after drawing flak from various quarters.

J S Sidharth was found dead inside the college hostel after a brutal ragging and assault allegedly by the SFI leaders on February 18. He was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises. However, the SFI denied the allegations.