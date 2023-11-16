Bus worth Rs 1.05 cr purchased for Nava Kerala Sadas programme

Governor slams Kerala government for suicide by farmer
Arif Mohammed Khan accused the government of extravagance in the name of celebrations while the farmers in the state are in distress.
Transport Minister Antony Raju said the bus could also be used for budget tourism once the Nava Kerala Sadas programme is over.
The 25-seater bus is equipped with restrooms and washrooms for the CM and 21 Ministers. The bus will arrive in Kasaragod on Saturday.
Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan accused the government of splurging public money.
Former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala also said in a statement that the luxury Benz ‘Caravan’ will be a boomerang for the government itself.
However, Transport Minister Antony Raju has dismissed allegations that the purchase of the bus was an extravagant spending. It could also be used for budget tourism once the Nava Kerala Sadas is over, he said.
