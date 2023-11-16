Bus worth Rs 1.05 cr purchased for Nava Kerala Sadas programme

The Pinarayi Vijayan government has purchased a bus with all luxurious facilities by spending Rs 1.05 crore for the Nava Kerala Sadas programme. The bus has been purchased from Benz company.

The new bus will take Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues across the state to participate in 36-day-long Nava Kerala Sadas, starting from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod on November 18.

The 25-seater bus is equipped with restrooms and washrooms for the CM and 21 Ministers. The bus will arrive in Kasaragod on Saturday. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan accused the government of splurging public money. Former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala also said in a statement that the luxury Benz ‘Caravan’ will be a boomerang for the government itself. Advertisement However, Transport Minister Antony Raju has dismissed allegations that the purchase of the bus was an extravagant spending. It could also be used for budget tourism once the Nava Kerala Sadas is over, he said.