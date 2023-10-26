Former Ayodhya land dispute case litigant questions delay in construction of Babri Masjid

As Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust made official the date of Ram Temple’s consecration ceremony, former Former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari has questioned the delay in the construction of Babri Mosque. Speaking to news agency ANI, Ansari said that the government has allotted the land for the mosque but trustees has not been honest leading to delay in the construction.

“The question is about Ayodhya and 5 acres of land for Babri Masjid. The Government has allotted the land for mosque but trustees considered it their property and no work has begun till today,” Ansari claimed.

The former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case demanded that the trustees appointed to oversee the construction of the mosque should be monitored and the work on the Babri Masjid should begin at the earliest.

Advertisement

“People raise questions about why is the work getting delayed…People of Ayodhya say that had the trustees been honest, work would have begun. So, we demand that trustees should be monitored and the work on the mosque begin at the earliest. If the trustees are negligent, they should be replaced…,” he added.

In 2019, the Supreme Court had given a landmark verdict to resolve the decades old Ayodhya land dispute case. The top court ruled that the disputed land will be given to the Ram Temple and allotted a separate 5 acre of land in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

Earlier on Wednesday, functionaries of the temple trust met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to install the idol of Lord Rama in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple. The consecration ceremony or “Pran Pratishtha” will be held on January 22 next year. The construction of first floor of the the three storey Ram Temple will be completed by the end of December 2023.