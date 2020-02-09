As the death toll due to the novel Coronavirus surged past 811 on Sunday, India’s aviation regulator, DGCA, informed that foreigners who have been to China on or after January 15 will not be allowed to enter India.

In a notification, it stated that foreigners who have travelled to China on or after January 15, 2020, are not allowed to enter India from any air, land or seaport including Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar land borders.

The circular issued on Saturday, also reiterated that all visas, as well as e-visas issued to Chinese nationals before February 5, have been suspended with immediate effect.

“No Chinese national, as well as other foreigners presently in China, are allowed to travel to India on existing Regular (sticker) visa or e-visa, which they hold (issued prior to Feb 05, 2020). In case of compelling reasons to travel to India, such persons may get in touch with Embassy in Beijing or Consulates in Shanghai and Guangzhou for new visas,” the notification read.

However, the visa restrictions are not applicable to the aircrew, who may either be Chinese nationals or of other foreign nationalities coming from China.

As the death toll due to the novel Coronavirus mounted, the DGCA on Wednesday told airlines that any person who will henceforth travel to the country will be quarantined on return.

“People have already been advised to refrain from travel to China through an earlier advisory. People travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on return,” the aviation watchdog said in its circular to airlines.

On Tuesday, India tightened its visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks.

The government also banned all India-bound airlines from boarding any passengers from China.

In a letter issued by the Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs, Kolkata, the government said: “All airlines are informed not to take on board any passenger from China, including Chinese or other foreign nationals who may be holding valid (electronic travel authority) ETA/e-visa to board their aircraft for any destination in India.”

The decision came two days after around 650 Indians who had signed consent forms for evacuation by the government were brought back from China. All of them are undergoing a 14-day quarantine process at a medical camp near Delhi at the moment.

IndiGo and Air India have suspended all of their flights between India and China. SpiceJet continues to fly on the Delhi-Hong Kong route.

The deadly virus has spread to more than 25 countries, including India.

Three people who returned to Kerala from China have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus pneumonia.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a fresh travel advisory urging people to refrain from visiting China amid concerns over the rapidly increasing death toll in the novel Coronavirus.