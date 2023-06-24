Five takeaways from PM Narendra Modi’s US visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, upon President Joe Biden’s invitation, has garnered significant appreciation as he concludes the first leg of his two-nation tour. Here are some key highlights from the visit:

Advancements in defense partnership, space cooperation, and technology collaborations were emphasized by both nations for their mutual benefit. Notable achievements include joint production of jet engines, procurement of HALE drones, and the establishment of semiconductor facilities, showcasing a substantial boost in indigenous manufacturing capabilities and defense alliances.

The leaders expressed shared concern regarding the conflict in Ukraine, acknowledging its humanitarian impact and the potential consequences on global economic stability, particularly in terms of food, fuel, and energy security. They emphasized the need for collective efforts to address these challenges, reaffirming their commitment to providing humanitarian assistance and strengthening the Quad partnership for global welfare.

The Indo-Pacific region emerged as a key area of cooperation as the leaders discussed various strategic challenges faced by both countries worldwide. They explored collaborative approaches through individual partnerships with regional nations and a comprehensive assessment of challenges to formulate effective responses.

The resolution of six out of seven WTO disputes between India and the US emerged as a significant milestone, underscoring the strength of their bilateral relationship. Furthermore, cooperative arrangements have been established between the US Small Business Administration and the Indian Ministry of MSME to enhance employee upskilling. Noteworthy investments, including Boeing’s commitment of $100 million for infrastructure and pilot training programs in India, were also announced.

To streamline the H-1B visa renewal process for Indian professionals working in the US, the US authorities announced the introduction of ‘in-country’ renewable H-1B visas as part of a people-to-people initiative. In parallel, India plans to inaugurate a new consulate in Seattle this year, and additional Indian consulates will be established in two more American cities.

Overall, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States has solidified important partnerships and collaborations, paving the way for enhanced cooperation between the two nations across various sectors.