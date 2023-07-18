First women vice-chancellors’ conference to empower women in academia

With more than 1000 universities in India, a significant underrepresentation of female vice-chancellors, fewer than 100 in number, highlights a considerable gender imbalance in higher education leadership. The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and IILM University put this issue before the society and educationists on Tuesday.

To bridge the gender gap in higher education, IILM and AIU hosted the first National Women Vice Chancellors’ Conference on Promoting Women Leadership in Higher Education. The Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas also came forward to support this initiative.

The conference aimed to deliver a platform for women vice-chancellors, educators, administrators, and members of academic bodies to engage in discussions on the theoretical and practical significance of learning, teaching, research, and administration.

Dr. Kiran Bedi was the guest of honour at the two-day conference. She inspired the audience with her empowering anecdotes and emphasised the invaluable role of women leadership in higher education.

Underlining the existing gender gap in higher education, Dr. Sujata Shahi, Vice Chancellor, IILM University, Gurugram said, ”While higher education plays a crucial role in shaping the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow, it has long been plagued by gender disparities, restricting opportunities for women and their untapped potential. Defying the odds, women have proved significant resilience to overcome countless barriers and ascend to influential positions in academia. The first National Women Vice Chancellor’s Conference in this regard not only acknowledges these disparities but chalks out a course towards rectifying them. It is incumbent upon us to lead by example, making pathways for women to rise to leadership positions and promoting a culture that celebrates their achievements.’’

This momentous conference serves as a testament to the vision of ensuring quality education that transcends gender barriers and embraces inclusivity. The National Education Policy 2020 is poised to reshape the future of India’s education landscape. At this transformative phase, the enhanced representation of women in leadership roles in higher education will bring diversity to institutions, promoting innovative approaches and enhancing pedagogy, the VC added.