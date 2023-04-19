First-ever legislators’ conference to be held in Mumbai

Over 3,000 lawmakers from across India are expected to come together in Mumbai in June this year to participate in the first-ever National Legislators’ Conference Bharat (NLC Bharat).

The non-partisan platform will unite Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) and Members of Legislative Councils (MLCs) from every state and Union Territory in the country to showcase their commendable practices and exchange innovative ideas.

The event is scheduled to take place in the city of Mumbai from June 15-17.

NLC Bharat will enable legislators to engage in meaningful interactions and knowledge-sharing opportunities.

Several plenary sessions and discussions have been planned for the attendees to participate in during the three-day conference. Among the subjects that would be discussed and debated during the event include – excelling in legislative debates, welfare schemes, best utilisation of MLA local area development funds and use of technology for economic welfare of constituencies.

Patrons and the members of the Governing Council for NLC Bharat include incumbent Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and former Lok Sabha speakers–Sumitra Mahajan, Meira Kumar, Manohar Joshi, and Shivraj Patil.

Meira Kumar, former Lok Sabha speaker and Governing Council Member of NLC Bharat, said, “Our collective endeavour should be to take Indian democracy and Parliament to even greater heights. NLC will also address the question of how we make a young politician understand.”

Rahul Karad, convenor of NLC Bharat, said, “NLC is an attempt to cohesively build the nation. NLC Bharat is a result of a long-term vision. A platform that has participation from lawmakers from across parties and states can help strengthen our democracy.”

The event will also celebrate commendable programmes of several states, noteworthy democratic practices and startups for grassroot development. The participants who have been able to bring about notable transformations in their constituencies in different spheres, will showcase their work so as to enable others to emulate.

NLC Bharat is supported by various state legislatures, senior bureaucrats, and members of civil society. The MIT School of Government, Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad, and Atulya Bharat Nirman Foundation are jointly organising the conference.