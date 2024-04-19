Conference in Delhi tomorrow to generate awareness about 3 criminal laws

The Ministry of Law and Justice is organising a conference in the national capital on Saturday to generate awareness about three criminal laws – the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, particularly amongst the stakeholders and legal fraternity.

To repeal archaic colonial laws and to usher in citizen-centric legislations to cater to the requirements of a vibrant democracy, the three laws have been enacted to overhaul the criminal justice system in the country.

The legislations i.e. the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, replace the earlier criminal laws, namely the Indian Penal Code 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. As notified, these laws are to take effect from 1st July 2024.

“To generate awareness about these legislative enactments, particularly amongst the stakeholders and legal fraternity, the Ministry of Law and Justice is organising a Conference titled ‘India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System’, at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi tomorrow i.e. 20th of April, 2024,” the Ministry of Law and Justice said on Friday.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud will grace the occasion as chief guest. The other dignitaries to attend the conference include Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Law and Justice, R. Venkataramani, Ld. Attorney General for India, Tushar Mehta, Ld. Solicitor General of India, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary, government of India.

The Conference aims at bringing out the highlights of the three criminal laws and organise meaningful interactions through technical and Q & A sessions. Besides, judges of various courts, advocates, academicians, representatives of law enforcement agencies, police officials, public prosecutors, district administration officials and law students shall be participating in the Conference.

The day-long conference will start with an inaugural session and will conclude with a valedictory session. In between, three technical sessions are being organised, one on each law. The inaugural session will shed light on the overarching objectives of the new criminal law triad.