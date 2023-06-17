The first batch of Agniveers of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry was attested in a befitting ceremony on 17 June at the JAK LI Regimental Centre in Srinagar in the presence of their parents and proud instructors.

The momentous ceremony that saw the young boys transformed into confident, capable, smart and proud soldiers and citizens commenced with Rashtriya Salute to National Flag followed by oath taking, parade review by the Commandant, piping of Agniveers and concluded with the Regimental Song and the National Anthem with the Agniveers dedicating themselves to serve the nation.

A rigorous training of the youths was commenced on 1 January. The 24-week training has enhanced their physical fitness and endurance, sharpened their senses, made them mentally robust and taught them the skills of a soldier necessary to achieve victory in battle.

The training also focused on building their character, imbibing regimental traditions, military history and ethos, camaraderie and above all an unrelenting spirit.

The Agniveers will undergo another seven weeks of intense training before they join their units located across the country.

In addition to military training, the Agniveers received instructions on varied subjects which empower them to be responsible, wholesome and contributing citizens of our great Nation. They embody teamwork, leadership, and dynamism. Their discipline, vibrance, dedication and determination to persevere against all odds is the spirit of a confident generation which will carry the nation in the 21st century.