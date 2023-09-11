Firecracker Ban In Delhi To Continue this Diwali too

According to Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the Delhi government has decided to reimpose the ban on the production, sale, storage, and use of all types of firecrackers in the capital as part of an action plan to lower pollution levels in the winter.

He claimed the Delhi Police will be given strict instructions to enforce the ban in the city.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as part of the ‘winter action plan’ aimed at controlling pollution. The AQI level worsens each year due to stubble burning, besides other factors like smog caused by burning of fire crackers during Diwali.

Advertisement

For the past three years, the Delhi government has followed a policy of outlawing all firecrackers.

“Over the previous five to six years, Delhi’s air quality has significantly improved, but there is still room for improvement. So, this year again, we have decided to prohibit firecrackers,” Rai added.

“Celebrating festivals is important, but equally important is caring for the environment. We took this decision in Delhi for 2 consecutive years, and the people of Delhi have supported us,’ he added.

The government had previously declared that setting off fireworks on Diwali in the city will result in a six-month prison sentence and a Rs 200 fine. It had stated that violations of Section 9B of the Explosives Act, which carry fines of up to 5,000 and three years in prison, apply to the manufacture, storage, and sale of fireworks in Delhi.

Diwali falls on November 13 this year. Typically, during the winter, there are other causes that contribute to pollution in addition to vehicle and industrial emissions, such as dust storms, crop fires caused by burning stubble, burning of solid fuels for heating, and the usage of firecrackers during Diwali. The Delhi government has been outlawing all firecrackers for the past three years in an effort to reduce pollution to some extent.