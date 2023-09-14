Fire breaks out in garment warehouse in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

A fire broke out in a garment warehouse in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, the fire department officials said on Wednesday.

The fire department officials informed that the fire has been brought under control and there have been no casualties or injuries reported in the incident.

“Fire has been brought under control. 15 vehicles are present at the spot. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet,” Vaid Pal, Divisional Officer, Fire Department said.

Further, the officer said that the fire broke out around 8.20 PM and the cooling operation is underway.

“Fire department got a call at around 8.20 that a fire broke out in a garments warehouse. Fire is under control but cooling operation is underway,” the Divisional Officer said.

Earlier on Saturday, a massive fire broke out at a factory in New Delhi’s Anand Vihar area.

There were no immediate casualties or injuries in the blaze.

