Around 50 huts gutted in Dum Dum fire

A fire broke out in the slums around Dum Dum’s Sudhir Shur College area this afternoon. Explosions were heard in succession. The incident of fire broke out suddenly in the slum in the Chatakol area of Dum Dum.

The entire area is covered in black smoke. Along with that, the sound of explosions can be heard from far away. Former Dum Dum Lok Sabha MP and current Trinamul Congress candidate Sougata Roy and CPM candidate Sujan Chakraborty reached the spot to help the distressed persons. As soon as the news of the fire was received, multiple engines from the fire department rushed to the scene. As soon as the fire was noticed, locals came forward first extending their help. They started pumping water from the nearby canal to douse the fire. According to the latest news, 10 engines from the fire department were rushed to the spot. Due to the area being congested, the fire fighters had difficulty in navigating the area.

On the other hand, several huts were gutted in flames. The intensity of the fire was such that it quickly spread to the surrounding areas. Locals also helped the firefighters to extinguish the fire. It is not yet clear how the fire started.

According to locals, this fire occurred due to a gas cylinder explosion. Casualties, if any and the extent of the damage could not be ascertained. Mr Roy said that the state government will help them with their rehabilitation. Around 50 huts were gutted. Fire minister Sujit Bose said that as the area is very congested, firefighters had to face hurdles in rescue operations. He said that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

CPM leader Mr Chakraborty demanded a thorough probe into the incident. “It is of prime importance to extinguish the fire. The cause can be investigated later.” A fire department official said that inflammable articles were stocked in the area, leading the fire to spread rapidly.