Fire breaks out at factory in UP’s Ghaziabad

A massive fire broke out at an electronic items factory at the Sahibabad industrial area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Saturday late evening, district fire department officials said.

No casualties or injury to anyone was reported in the incident as no one was present at the factory when the fire broke out, they said.

According to officials said that fire tenders are on the spot and efforts to douse the fire are underway.

Further, according to the officials, the fire broke out earlier on Saturday evening in the industry area behind Pacific Mall in Ghaziabad.

The fire spread to two adjacent factories, prompting fire department officials to call for more fire tenders from four nearby districts including Hapur, Meerut, Noida and Tata, Ghaziabad Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar said.

Kumar further said that it may take another 3-4 hours for them to bring the situation under control. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

More details awaited.