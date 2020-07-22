Amidst the political upheaval in Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of the CM’s brother Agrasen Gehlot along with a dozen other locations in Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Bengal in connection with a fertiliser scam case.

Agrasen Gehlot is the owner of a company named Anupam Krishi. Notably, the customs department has prosecuted and levied a penalty of Rs 7 crore on the company.

In the nationwide raid, the ED also searched the residence of former MP Badri Ram Jakhar.

According to a report in IANS, the company owned by Agrasen Gehlot was involved in exporting Muriate of Potash (MoP) fertiliser, which is banned for exports. MoP is imported by Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and distributed among farmers at subsidised rates.

Agrasen Gehlot was an authorised dealer for IPL and between 2007-09 his company bought MoP at subsidised rates and instead of distributing to farmers sold it to few other companies, who in turn exported it to Malaysia and Singapore in the guise of industrial salt.

The fertiliser scam was unearthed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in 2012-13.

Meanwhile, the raids come in the backdrop of a political crisis in Rajasthan after rebellion by then Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who was sacked from his posts on July 14.