Why can’t ED dare to arrest Suvendu, Nadda, ask Abhishek Banerjee

Have the voices of the same persons the ED arrested matched with the samples, or is there any difference, asked Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamul Congress national general secretary after the party’s organisational meeting in Kalna this afternoon.

Banerjee reacted to ED’s claim that the voice samples have matched with Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, the person detained in a job scam case. He said, “Has the ED arrested the person whom Bhadra was talking with, let ED make it clear in the court. The ED only knows to whom Bhadra was talking to. It’s equally true that the ED never could dare to arrest a person who’s seen receiving cash in video clips. The ED had to apologize in court after they’d detained me in the airport.”

Abhishek also ridiculed the ED for the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, especially in the wake of ED’s claim that Kejriwal ‘intentionally’ increased his blood sugar level by consuming mango, sweets to get bail. He said, “ED should arrest the national president of the BJP immediately, because out of Rs 100cr of the alleged liquor scam, Rs 55cr has gone to BJP’s account through electoral bonds. If Kejriwal could be arrested for liquor scam, how the BJP president could enjoy mango at home and not pushed to jail?”

On electoral bonds, Banerjee said, “The Prime Minister claims it’s introduced to identify the donor and the recipient, but it could simply be done if the transactions are made through cheque payments or RTGS or NEFT. What’s so special with this bond then?”

The national general secretary held a detailed pre-poll meeting with his party leaders in Kalna, who are engaged in campaign activities in Bardhaman Purba seat, today.