Can’t risk paralysis for getting bail: Kejriwal to Delhi Court over diet chart row

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Enforcement Directorate of “misrepresenting” his diet chart in prison, and opposed the agency’s allegations of increasing his sugar levels by eating mangoes and sweets, adding that he cannot risk “paralysis” for getting bail.

“The allegation is that I have been consuming mangoes… Out of 48 meals sent from home, mangoes were there only three times. No mangoes have been sent after April 8,” Kejriwal’s counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi quoted him as saying in a reply submitted to a city court.

Kejriwal’s counsel also told the court that ‘aloo puri’ was served once as part of prasad to him.

A Delhi Court on Friday made an oral observation and reserved its order on an application moved by Kejriwal requesting for administering insulin in jail and also allow the AAP chief to consult his doctor via video conferencing on a daily basis for 15 minutes due to his acute diabetes and fluctuating sugar levels.

Delhi CM has also requested the court to allow his wife to join the VC consultation with the doctor.

Reportedly, a Delhi Court on Friday said it will examine if Delhi CM followed the approved diet chart while accepting home-cooked food in judicial custody.

Singhvi made the submission while objecting to the allegations made by the ED on Thursday that Delhi CM is intentionally eating mangoes and sweets in jail to increase his sugar levels.

The court after hearing arguments has reserved its order on Delhi CM’s plea and has also asked the jail authorities and ED to file their replies.

On Thursday, the federal probe agency had alleged that Kejriwal was consuming mangoes and sweets in Tihar Jail to increase his sugar levels to build grounds for a medical bail.

Kejriwal is presently under judicial custody till April 23 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case linked money laundering case.