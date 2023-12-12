FBI director meets Delhi Police chief

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher A Wray on Tuesday met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora during his ongoing India tour.

During a meeting held at the Delhi Police headquarters here, areas of possible mutual cooperation between the two law enforcement agencies were discussed.

The FBI director and the Delhi Police chief, both expressed their satisfaction at the present state of their relationship which has yielded several positive results in the last one year and discussed ways and means of taking it forward in a collaborative manner.

Particular emphasis was laid on enhancing exchange of information on criminal matters and for improving structural coordination in combating transnational crimes in the meeting.

The Delhi Police chief, and FBI director also encouraged greater formal as well as informal channels of communication between the two agencies, experience and resource sharing in investigation of complex technology enabled crimes.

The Delhi Police and FBI, both agencies recognized the need to focus on emerging technology based challenges to law enforcement, closer cooperation in solving transnational cybercrimes, facilitating access to service providers offering encrypted communication applications and the need to share information to prevent criminals taking advantage of operating by finding shelter in different nations.

Director Wray was also briefed about the mandate, challenges and organizational set up of Delhi Police.

Wray, while interacting with senior officers of Delhi Police expressed that the visit will lead to qualitatively enhanced relationship between the two agencies in the future.

Delhi Police chief thanked Director FBI for his visit to the Delhi Police HQ, and assured him of continuing cooperation in all matters of criminal investigation, areas of mutual concern and relationship building in the days to come.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the FBI chief visited the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi and met the CBI Director Praveen Sood.

A high level delegation led by the FBI chief held discussions with the CBI counterparts as both the agencies recognized the challenges posed by organized crime networks, cyber enabled financial crimes, ransomware threats, economic crimes and transnational crimes.

In the meeting, the need to expedite sharing of evidence and for closer assistance in bringing criminals & fugitives to face justice was deliberated.

Discussion on exchange of the best practices of FBI Academy, Quantico and CBI Academy, Ghaziabad, also took place.

Both agencies agreed to look forward to future interactions and collaborative initiatives.