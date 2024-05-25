Fawad’s tweet for Kejriwal shows how far AAP’s relations are: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday hit out at Arvind Kejriwal over Pakistani politician Chaudhary Fawad Hussain’s post on X and alleged that if the support is coming from Pakistan for Kejriwal, then one can understand how far the relations of the AAP are.

Sachdeva further said that the BJP has been saying since long that the AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal are allegedly aligned with banned outfits that are against the country and further alleged that foreign funding plays a significant role in Kejriwal’s politics.

The Delhi BJP chief further said that the tweet by Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Saturday is not a coincidence, because no such tweet came from Pakistan side till the first five phases of elections, however, today, when the sixth phase of polls took began, that is, which is related the Kejriwal, the tweet coming from the other side of the border in of AAP chief says a lot, Sachdeva claimed.

The BJP leader claimed that this is a direct indication to a particular community to vote for Kejriwal’s party.

He said that this was not the first time when someone is commenting on Kejriwal’s tweet from Pakistan, and before too, on May 11, when Kejriwal was released on interim bail, Fawad Hussain had tweeted in his support, Sachdeva claimed.

The BJP leader asserted that, no matter how much clarification now Kejriwal gives on this entire matter, and sharpening his attack Sachdeva claimed that the people of Delhi understand where the enemies of the country are.

The Delhi BJP chief further claimed that in the Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal’s ground in Delhi has slipped.

Sachdeva’s reaction comes after a Pakistani politician’s tweet emerged in alleged support of Kejriwal after the Delhi CM wrote on X after casting his vote.

However, the Delhi CM in a reply to Chaudhary’s tweet said that he and the people of his country were fully capable of handling their issues, and Chaudhary’s tweet was not required.