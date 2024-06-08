Delhi Govt’s negligence solely responsible for water crisis: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday reiterated claims that the negligence of Delhi government was responsible for the ongoing water crisis in the city.

Sachdeva, taking a dig at the AAP government in Delhi alleged that it calls for assembly sessions over its political agenda on minor issues, but while the people of the city are reeling under a water crisis for several days, the Kejriwal government is merely playing a blame game, he added.

Sachdeva challenged the Delhi Water Minister Atishi for an open debate with the Haryana government and the Delhi unit of the saffron party, and to call an all-party meeting over the water supply to the city from the said neighboring state.

Sachdeva alleged that the water minister who inspected the Wazirabad barrage on Friday and the Munak-Bawana canal on Saturday today, has falsely claimed that Haryana is not sending enough water.

Taking a dig at the minister, BJP leader said that the Delhi Minister, however, did not mention that silt has not been removed from the Wazirabad barrage for the past ten years, which has resulted in reducing its storage capacity, he claimed.

Sachdeva stated that disproportionate water distribution in many areas of Delhi has led to people fighting over water, and added that now people are falling victim to the arbitrary behavior of tanker mafias.

He further claimed that a game of extorting money under the patronage of Kejriwal’s MLAs and municipal councilors is ongoing in exchange for water.

The Delhi BJP chief pointed out that in the scorching heat, the city’s residents who are already struggling with the water crisis, are now forced to wait for water tankers for hours.

Sachdeva said that the Delhi government must answer all the questions regarding the problems that city’s residents are facing.

He further hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal government, alleging that it has not taken any concrete steps to resolve the water crisis in Delhi and is now misleading people daily.

“Even today, water theft and wastage are the biggest causes of the water crisis in Delhi,” he claimed.

Sachdeva further noted that after the intervention of the Supreme Court, Himachal Pradesh is now ready to supply water to Delhi, but before this, the Delhi minister is seen blaming the Haryana government for shortcomings.