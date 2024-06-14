Solve problems of people: Atishi shares Kejriwal’s message to AAP MLAs

Delhi Minister Atishi on Friday shared the message of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to AAP MLAs where asked them to stay among the people and work to solve all their problems.

Chairing a meeting of party MLAs, along with her Cabinet colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj a day after she met Kejriwal in Tihar jail, Atishi said, “Whether CM Arvind Kejriwal is inside the jail or outside, he always thinks for the betterment of the people of Delhi. No matter how many conspiracies are hatched against him, he will not let the work of Delhi’ites stop.”

She said the chief minister asked all the MLAs to go to the ground, stay among the people and work to solve all the problems of the people.

Advertisement

The minister further said, “Due to the model code of conduct imposed due to the Lok Sabha elections, new developmental works could not be approved. But now, after the termination of the code of conduct, all the developmental works in the city will start at double the speed.”

During the meeting, Bharadwaj said whatever demands the MLAs have made for development works in their constituencies would be taken cognizance of immediately and all the concerned departments will be instructed to start these works immediately.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal considers two crore Delhi’ites his family. Therefore, even while being in jail, his entire focus is on getting the work of Delhi’ites done. As per his instructions, we will take every necessary step for the facilities of the people of Delhi,” he said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March in connection with the excise policy case.