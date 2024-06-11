Water shortage in city is Delhi government’s conspiracy: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday alleged that the water crisis in the national capital is a deliberate conspiracy hatched by the Delhi government.

Sachdeva has accused the government of turning the situation into a revenue generating avenue in connivance with its Ministers and MLAs.

The BJP leader said that presently the Delhi residents are struggling for every drop of water, and the responsibility behind this is with the Water Minister, the Jal Board, and its officials, its chairman, and the Delhi government.

Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who was also present at the press conference, said that hundreds of city’s residents are uploading videos showing wastage due to leaks in Jal Board pipelines.

He further criticized the government, alleging that they misled the public with false statements instead of addressing pipeline leakages.

Sachdeva presented some technical images and video clips claiming the theft of water by tanker mafias from the Munak Canal, by the nose of the Kejriwal government.

Sachdeva also displayed images of tankers lined up along the canal, filling up water and claiming that they were involved in selling it at exorbitant prices in water- scarce areas of the city.

The Delhi BJP chief has also sought answers over the presence of the water tankers along the canal .

Sachdeva alleged that the Water Minister repeatedly mentions additional water from Himachal Pradesh but the reality was that the Delhi government lacks storage and treatment facilities for the water.

He noted that the Delhi Jal Board can treat only 900 MGD of water, and any additional water will exacerbate theft, increasing it from 25 per cent to 40 per cent.

The BJP leader further placed a question before the Delhi government asking as to why have the long-pending Chandrawal WTP and Dwarka WTP projects not been started yet.