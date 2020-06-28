A family was slapped a fine worth Rs 6.26 lakh for organising a lavish wedding, attended by 250 guests flouting all Covid-19 norms and restrictions.

The wedding was held on June 13 in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan.

As per the reports, the number of guests was much above the permitted 50, one person died and 15 attendees, including the groom, had tested coronavirus positive by June 27.

Officials said the groom’s grand-father died from Covid-19, and his aunt and uncle also tested coronavirus positive. However, the bride and 17 others tested negative.

All the 15 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to hospital and over 100 quarantined.

The state government slapped a notice on the groom’s father ordering him to foot the bill of the quarantine facility and treatment of infected people by paying Rs 6,26,600 fine.

Bhilwara District Magistrate Rajendra Bhatt has asked the Tehsildar to recover the fine from the groom’s father within 3 days, and deposit that in the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Other expenses, to be incurred in coming days, should also be recovered from the groom’s family, the order, issued under the Epidemic Act, added.

The order also said the groom, Rizul, and his father Gheesu Lal Rathi didn’t follow the social distancing norms, were not wearing masks and there was no use of sanitiser at the event.