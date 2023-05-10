Fake circular creates confusion over CBSE class 10, 12 results

A letter shared on several WhatsApp groups stating that the results of the Class XII and X board exams would be announced on May 11 on Wednesday afternoon created confusion among lakhs of students and their parents.

The results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results are eagerly awaited.

The letter that referenced a site where the understudies could take a look at the outcomes before long turned into a web sensation with restless understudies, instructors and directors of CBSE schools sharing it on WhatsApp bunches for affirmation of the news.

The CBSE authorities, however, were quick to point out that the letter was as it carried the forged signature of CBSE director (academics) Joseph Emmanuel.

According to a senior CBSE official, the 12th and 10th grade results are currently at the final stage of preparation and are anticipated to be released this week.

The CBSE never makes an announcement about the date in advance. However, “We would like to share that the process of preparing the results for both classes is in its final stages, and the CBSE will be declaring the results very soon,” said Lalit K Kapil, the regional officer (RO) for CBSE in Prayagraj.

The fake letter, which went viral on WhatsApp in a matter of minutes, also caught CBSE officials off guard because schools affiliated with the board started asking about its authenticity.

After the confirmation from the CBSE authorities that the circular was fake one many of the students and parents wanted the CBSE to announce the exact date of result declaration so that no further confusion takes place.

A similar incident took place in the year 2020, where the signature of Anurag Tripathi, CBSE secretary, was forged.