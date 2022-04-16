Pre-Pandemic format of Board Exams might get restored by CBSE

The Ministry of Education is planning to restore the Board exams to the pre-pandemic format, making the exams one phased only. The instructions from the Education ministry may result in CBSE going back to the Pre-pandemic format of conducting the Board exams, however, the changes will be effective in the upcoming years.

In 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic, the CBSE brought a new format for the 10th and the 12th boards’ examination, which was bifurcated into two phases.

According to a senior official in the Education Ministry, the single-term board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 may return from the 2022-23 academic session. It can be expected that once the CBSE restores the pre-pandemic status quo of conduction of exams, then the two phases and flexible practical pattern will not be available for the students.

For the current academic session, the first phase of board exams was completed last year’s December. According to the schedule by CBSE, the second phase of board exams will start on the 26th of April.

The unprecedented COVID pandemic and the lockdown resulted in disruption in education, thus in 2020 and 2021, the board exams could not be conducted owing to the same.