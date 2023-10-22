Expedite process of issuing ‘Divyang’ certificates, UDID cards: Anand

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Sunday chaired a review meeting of the State Advisory Board for Persons with Disability alongwith the Secretary of Social Welfare Department.

Keeping in mind the procedural complexities and streamlining the whole process of issuance of certificate, the meeting was called for, in order to minimize these complexities. The purpose is to give them trouble free services.

Expressing his displeasure over poor implementation and pendencies of UDID and disability certificates, Anand emphasized on the need to expedite the process by the health department, to clear the pendencies at the earliest.

In the meeting it was observed that due to shortage of medical experts and logistics support, these pendencies are in large numbers. To address this issue and clear the backlog of old cases, the Delhi Social Welfare Minister assured to provide the required logistics support to the hospital concerned, in need.

A significant issue revolves around the backlog at the portal level, primarily caused by the absence of medical experts at the respective hospital. In such instances, guidelines are provided for hospital relocation alternatives on the portal.

Anand mentioned that the Kejriwal government is on a mission mode to make the lives of differently-abled, easier and give them a friendly environment with minimal inconvenience.

The health department needs to expedite the process of issuing UDID and Divyang certificates to the differently-abled and required disability specialists should be empanelled to the hospitals, at the earliest.