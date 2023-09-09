Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday early morning, party leaders claimed.

An arrest warrant was served to TDP Chief in connection to an alleged corruption case in the early hours of Saturday.

High drama was witnessed at Nandyal as a team of police officials reached the area to take the TDP leader in custody in the early hours of Saturday.

As per the party, the police will take Chandrababu to Vijayawada by flight from Orvakal Airport.

However, Chandrababu strongly objected to the arrest as it was initiated without showing ‘evidence for allegations’.

Chandrababu said that he would cooperate with the law only if evidence is presented.

Before arresting Naidu, the CID took him for a medical check-up where high blood pressure and diabetes were detected, the counsel for Naidu said.

“We are approaching the High Court for bail,” he added.

Meanwhile, a minor scuffle also took place between TDP workers and police personnel.

The State Police detained TDP leader and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh in East Godavari district as a preventive action to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

TDP leaders criticized the police for the late-night action against the senior leader.

Reportedly, some of the party workers were detained by the police.

According to the officials, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area under the command of DIG Raghurama Reddy.

However, the police have not responded to the party leaders’ questions saying that the remand report contains everything.

“We have evidence. We gave it to the High Court. The remand report contains all the contents. We will give a remand report before taking him to Vijayawada,” the CID officials could be heard saying during the scuffle.