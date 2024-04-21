TDP chief hands over B form to son and Mangalagiri candidate Nara Lokesh

The TDP effected last-minute changes in the candidates for five assembly constituencies as party chief N Chandrababu Naidu distributed the B-form to the 144 MLA and 17 MP candidates it fielded this time.

After the BJP refused to allot party ticket to rebel YSRCP MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju for the Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat it was up to Naidu to accommodate him at Undi Assembly seat.

The four other changes included Giddi Eswari at Paderu, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy at Madugula, MS Raju at Madakasira and Kurugondla Ramakrishna at Venkatagiri. The party apparently decided to change the candidates after survey results were not favourable or to avoid rebel candidates in the fray.

There is also confusion between the BJP and the TDP with the former claiming the Anaparthi seat under Rajahmundry Lok Sabha where Naidu’s sister in law and BJP’s state president D Purandeswari is in fray.

Naidu handed over the B forms to 144 MLAs and 17 MPs during a small programme at his residence in Undavalli. The ‘B form’ is the authorisation from the party which has nominated the candidate to fight under its symbol. He also administered a pledge to the candidates and asked them to strictly follow the party’s policies and decisions and be loyal to it besides working for the welfare of the people.

Addressing the candidates, he emphasised coordination among the leaders of the three alliance partners, the TDP, the BJP and the Jana Sena. The transfer of vote was only possible if there was coordination among the leaders and supporters of all three allies.

According to political analysts the weakness of BJP candidates, particularly in the Lok Sabha seats is a cause of concern.

He reminded the candidates that only 20 days remained before polling in the state. He also lashed out at the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of resorting to conspiracies and drama over the stone pelting incident since he is unable to explain what he has done for the state in the past six years.

The TDP has been allocated 144 MLA seats and 17 Lok Sabha seats while the BJP would be contesting in 10 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats while the Jana Sena will field candidates for 21 Assembly and 2 Lok Sabha seats.

Polling will be held for 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh on 13 May.