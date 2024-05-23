Epidemic Outbreak in Assam’s Tea Gardens: Diarrhea claims 11 lives in Tongona Estate

An epidemic has struck the Tongona Tea Estate in Dibrugarh, Upper Assam, resulting in the deaths of 11 individuals due to a severe outbreak of diarrhea.

This tragic event has caused widespread alarm across the tea gardens of Assam, highlighting the urgent need for improved health facilities in these areas.

The outbreak began on May 12, and the local community suspects that the disease has spread through contaminated water sources. The victims, all tea garden laborers, include children, youths, and elderly individuals, underscoring the broad impact of the epidemic.

Advertisement

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed profound concern over the situation. In response to the crisis, Minister Sonowal has been in direct communication with Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary of the Government of Assam, and Swapnil Pal, District Commissioner of Tinsukia. He has urged these officials to assess the situation and provide immediate assistance to the affected population.

Minister Sonowal extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, offering prayers for the departed souls. He has also directed the authorities concerned to implement adequate measures to ensure the well-being of the residents of Tongona Tea Estate.

In light of the outbreak, the All Assam Tea Tribes Association (AATSA) has demanded comprehensive health checks across all tea gardens in Assam. The organisation is calling for the establishment of proper healthcare systems in these areas to prevent future outbreaks.

The timing of the outbreak is particularly concerning as it coincides with the plucking season, when labourers, especially women, are exposed to extreme heat.

Health experts have noted that diseases such as diarrhea and malaria tend to spike during the summer months, exacerbated by the lack of safe drinking water. Many tea garden workers still rely on water from unprotected ponds, which increases their vulnerability to waterborne diseases.

A recent study highlighted the dire health conditions in Assam’s tea gardens, revealing that out of 300 surveyed gardens, 47 tea garden workers reported suffering from both communicable and non-communicable illnesses that require immediate healthcare attention.

The current situation at the Tongona Tea Estate is a stark reminder of the critical need for improved health infrastructure and safe drinking water in Assam’s tea gardens.

Immediate and long-term interventions are essential to protect the health and lives of the tea garden workers, who form the backbone of the region’s economy.