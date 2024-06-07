Assam CM Sarma Announces Cabinet Reshuffle by August 15 to Bolster Team for 2026 Elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to inject new vigor into his administration ahead of the 2026 assembly elections by conducting a cabinet reshuffle by August 15.

Sarma aims to prepare a new team for the upcoming elections and believes this reshuffle will revitalize government functioning.

While Sarma has yet to discuss the matter with top leadership, he intends to initiate the reshuffle mid-August, following the resolution of the current flood situation in the state.

Advertisement

He revealed that three new members would be inducted into the cabinet, filling two existing vacancies and an additional expected vacancy due to Assam excise, transport, and fisheries minister Parimal Suklabaidya’s recent victory in the Lok Sabha elections from Silchar.

It is worth noting that post-Lok Sabha elections, there were internal disputes within the state BJP regarding the party’s campaign strategy.

BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia openly criticized the state’s top leadership for focusing on flashy publicity at the expense of grassroots leaders. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 9 seats, their allies won 2 seats, and Congress won 3 seats.