Assam: Father kills 4-month-old daughter, arrested

A man has been arrested in Assam’s Tinsukia district for killing his four-month-old daughter owing to a quarrel with his wife, officials said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Mugongpathar village which comes under the Pengaree police station area of Tinsukia district. The accused has been identified as Binod Karmakar.

A senior police officer said that the deceased infant and her mother were living in Mugongpathar village in the in-laws’ house of Karmakar. On Sunday, he went to visit them and an altercation broke out between the husband and his wife.

“As per the preliminary investigation, the accused hit his daughter with an object and the victim passed away due to head injury. However, the matter needs to be further investigated,” police said.

The accused Binod Karmakar was arrested by the police and a case under relevant sections has been registered against him.

Meanwhile, the body of the baby has been sent to Tinsukia civil hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A pall of gloom has descended in the Mugongpathar village following the incident.