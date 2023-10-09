Ensure free and fair assembly polls: Mayawati to ECI

Welcoming the announcement of the poll schedule for assembly elections in five states by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said here on Monday called it a responsibility of the ECI to conduct free and fair elections.

She said the commission can achieve this by ensuring that money power and government machinery are not used during the elections.

Mayawati said her party would contest elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in alliance with regional parties, whereas in Rajasthan and Telangana it would opt to go it alone.

In her comment on social media, she said democracy is based on impartiality. It is necessary to curb the tempting promises and airy announcements, etc. made especially by the ruling party to influence the elections, for which the Supreme Court has also issued a notice.

“Besides, strict action is necessary against the frenzy and violence of casteism and communalism,” she said.

Meanwhile, the BSP chief paid tributes to party founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary. She laid wreaths on his statue of Kanshi Ram at the party’s state headquarters. On this occasion, she said the BSP would accomplish the incomplete mission of Kanshi Ram.

“Kanshi Ramji’s sacrificed his life and everything for the BSP movement by getting the master key of power and bringing the Bahujan community out of the life of slavery and helplessness and making them stand on their feet led to the formation of the BSP government in UP four times and brought about social change by laying a strong foundation of economic liberation,” she said.