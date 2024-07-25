EC orders second special summary revision of electoral rolls in J-K

In yet another step towards holding the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission on Thursday ordered the second special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in all parliamentary and assembly constituencies in the Union Territory with July 1 as the qualifying date.

A notice, issued in this regard by Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, PK Pole, reads that the timeline for publication of the integrated draft electoral roll is 25 July, while the timeline period for filing claims and objections is between 25 July to 9 August 2024.

The document further reads that special campaign dates are 27 and 28 July and 3 and 4 August.

The notice adds that “The Draft Photo Electoral Rolls 2024 will be available at District Headquarters, Tehsil offices of Srinagar and Jammu, Municipal Corporations/Booth Level Offices at polling station level, and on the website of the CEO, J&K (ceojk.nic.in) for information of all concerned,”.

All individuals, who are 18 years of age or above on 1 July 2024, can get their names enrolled in the electoral rolls by filing form number 6 used for registration of new electors.