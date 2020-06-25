Congress leader in Maharashtra, Milind Deora, on Thursday, said that the emergency reminds us that democracies, when tested, fight back resiliently.

Today marks the 45th anniversary of the imposition of national emergency in the country which had triggered nationwide protests and remains in question till date.

“The #Emergency reminds us that democracies, when tested, fight back resiliently. This also applies to political parties. Democratic organisations adapt better & overcome challenges. Democracy is a constant work in progress, requiring commitment, sacrifice & honest introspection,” Deora said in a tweet.

The announcement of the Emergency was made on 25, 1975, days after the Allahabad High Court found Indira Gandhi guilty of electoral malpractices and debarred her as a parliamentarian for six years. During the Emergency, most of Indira Gandhi’s political opponents were jailed and the press was censored.