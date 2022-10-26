Elevator collapses in residential building, man dies, child injured

A 44-year-old builder died at the hospital, after getting severely injured, when the lift of his four storey residential building located in Jasola Vihar, suddenly collapsed. His 7-year-old son, who was present along with him in the lift, also got seriously injured during the incident.

The deceased, identified as Nawab Shah, was rushed to the Apollo Hospital, where he was declared dead. His son was also admitted to the hospital in serious condition, where he is undergoing treatment.

On information, a police team of Kalindi Kunj police station reached the spot and registered a case against the owner of the building under relevant sections based on preliminary inquiry. An investigation has been initiated in the matter.

The preliminary investigation revealed that, due to the negligence in the maintenance, the cable of lift got broken, eventually resulting in the incident.

According to the police, the deceased Nawab Shah used to live on the third floor of the building with his family. He was a builder by profession and had several ongoing projects under him.

The incident occurred at around 12.15 pm on Tuesday, when Nawab Shah was going in the lift with his son. As he closed the door and punched the button, the cable suddenly broke and the lift collapsed from the third floor to the ground.

The building is said to be constructed about three years ago and still has some construction work going on at some parts. It has come to fore that the lift was not maintained, since its installation and people were experiencing a continuous technical fault in it.