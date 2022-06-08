Eight persons of marriage party killed in vehicles’ collision in Barmer district

Eight out of nine persons of a ‘barat’ (marriage) party were killed in a head-on collision between a Bolero in which they were traveling and a trailer on Bata-Phata on Mega Highway in Barmer’s Gudamalani police station area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Bride’s family members were waiting for the welcome of the Barat at their Kandhi-ki-Dhani under Gudamalani panchayat, but the pall of gloom descended this morning when the mishap news reached their village early morning. Barat belonged to the Sedia village of Jalore district.

Six of them died on the spot, while two out of three succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital in Barmer, the Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargawa told SNS when called.

The deceased were identified as Poonaram, Prakash, Manish, Prince, Bhagirath, a head constable Pudharam (who was on leave)

The deceased whose bodies were kept in the mortuary after postmortem were Poonmaram, 45, P Ram Vishnoi, 48, Manish, 12, Mangilal, 35, Prince, 5, Prakash, Mangilal Sedia, and an eighth one yet to be identified.

The main guests were travelling in the ill-fated bolero, while a number of other guests were in separate buses and vehicles.