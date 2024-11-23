Efforts on to make UP TB-free by 2025

In a significant step toward eradicating tuberculosis (TB) from Uttar Pradesh completely, the Yogi Adityanath government has launched an initiative to screen individuals who are in close contact with current and former TB patients. This comprehensive screening process will be conducted every three months, aiming to identify and address potential cases early, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s commitment to a TB-free future.

With just 42 days remaining in the year, every district has been directed to achieve a target of at least 3,000 presumptive TB test by year-end. On CM’s instructions, Principal Secretary of Medical and Health, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, has issued directives to all District Tuberculosis Officers (DTOs) to expedite efforts., He said CM has set a goal to make Uttar Pradesh TB-free by 2025. To achieve this, screenings are being conducted on a war footing, with regular monitoring of DTO data and intensified focus on weak areas.

He added that the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program (NTEP) aims to reduce TB cases, decrease TB-related deaths, and improve patient outcomes. “Work is progressing rapidly across the state, leading to the highest-ever notification of TB cases this year. The strategy has been further strengthened to ensure the timely achievement of the 2025 target,” he remarked. State Tuberculosis Officer Dr. Shailendra Bhatnagar said that efforts are being intensified to enhance contact tracing and screening of individuals showing possible TB symptoms. Specific instructions have been issued to increase sputum testing for family members of those infected with pulmonary TB, as well as colleagues at their workplaces.

“The greater the contact tracing and screening efforts, the more TB patients can be identified and their treatment initiated promptly,” he explained.He further added that in line with this approach, directives have been issued to screen high-risk groups every three months. These groups include individuals over 60 years of age, diabetes patients, smokers, drug addicts, those with a body mass index (BMI) below 18, HIV-positive individuals, and anyone who has been in close contact with active TB patients.