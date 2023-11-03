“ED raids like locust swarm…”: Rajasthan CM

Following the Enforcement Directorate crackdown on several Opposition parties, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at the ED by likening it to a “locust swarm from Pakistan.”

Gehlot made these comments during an event in Rajasthan, where he said that the federal agency is being employed to target opposition leaders and destabilize governments, rather than fulfilling its intended purpose.

“You are seeing that ED raids are taking place in the country. Just like “tiddi dal” (locust swarm) comes from Pakistan, similarly “ED dal” is coming today…” he said.

Highlighting that the credibility of agencies like the CBI, ED, and Income Tax Department is diminishing, the chief minister said, “They have made it a joke. I was reading an article today that said that the firepower of agencies like the CBI, ED and Income tax department is reducing.”

Later, speaking to ANI, Gehlot said that the credibility of the ED is being reduced.

“The way ED is behaving is not in their interest. The ED raids are being done on political party leaders only…Their credibility is being reduced…” he said.

Gehlot’s comments came on a day when the agency summoned the sons of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra over money laundering charges in connection with an alleged paper leak last year.

The agency had also carried out searches on the Jaipur and Sikar homes of Dotasra last week.

He also exuded his confidence in his Congress party winning the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

“Public response is extraordinary. The people are appreciating our policies and good governance,” Gehlot said.

Rajasthan is among five states that will go to the polls next month. Polling in the state will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.