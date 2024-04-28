AAP’s youth wing holds ‘Walk for Kejriwal’ in support of CM

The AAP’s youth wing on Sunday organised a walkathon, ‘Walk for Kejriwal’, in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under the ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

A large number of youth and supporters participated in the walkathon organised near Deshbandhu College in South Delhi.

Delhi government’s Cabinet ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta and AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta, along with AAP Lok Sabha candidates Somnath Bharti and Sahiram Pahalwan were in attendance. People were wearing yellow T-shirts with ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote Se’ written on them and holding AAP flags in their hands.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi said the people of the national capital have come to express their support for their CM Arvind Kejriwal through this walkathon.

“The BJP had thought that if they put Arvind Kejriwal in jail, then Aam Aadmi Party would not be able to campaign. But today, the Aam Aadmi Party is not campaigning, rather the people of Delhi are campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal. The people of Delhi are contesting the elections, and the people of Delhi will win the elections,” she said.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who participated in the walkathon, said the people of Delhi are running a campaign ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote Se’ in protest against the way Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to jail.

“Today the Youth Wing of Aam Aadmi Party organised a walkathon. Lok Sabha candidates from South Delhi and New Delhi also participated in the walkathon,” he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Bharadwaj said, “We have installed a washing machine here, and if you put any corrupt politician in this machine, he comes out clean.”

The Delhi Chief Minister has been lodged in Tihar Jail since April 1, following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

Earlier on April 25, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest and said that he did not cooperate with the central agency despite multiple summons issued to him.

The ED said the agency has been able to recover key evidence that directly reveals the role of Kejriwal in processes and activities relating to the proceeds of crime.

Kejriwal had approached the top court challenging his arrest by ED and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case. The apex court had earlier asked the Central Agency to file its response to Kejriwal’s plea.