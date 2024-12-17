ED raids exCM Harish Rawat’s close aide in Dehradun

The Enforcement Directorate(ED), on Tuesday, raided the house of Uttarakhand Congress leader and property dealer Rajiv Jain in Dehradun.

Rajiv Jain has been a close aide of former chief minister Harish Rawat and was one of the key power centres in the Rawat government from 2014 to 2016.

Although it has not been officially confirmed, officials in the state police informed that the Central probe agency has recovered around ₹3 crore in cash from the house of Jain along with several properties and financial documents in the names of his family.

A big fleet of around 18 vehicles with ED and CISF teams arrived at Rajiv Jain’s house on Tuesday morning to conduct the raid. The raid was going on on the premises after agency sleuths knocked his doors at around 4 am. It is being said that during the action, land documents worth crores of rupees, along with some cash, have been recovered.

Officials claimed that a case of money laundering worth crores is likely to be filed by the ED against Rajiv Jain. Jain, a senior Congress leader, is also a renowned property dealer in the state capital and has several other business establishments in the state.