ED restitutes property worth Rs 13.58 cr to victims in a fake remittances case

In a significant move to restore the Proceeds of Crime (POC) to rightful claimants, the Delhi Zonal Office of the Directorate of Enforcement’s (ED) has successfully restituted property valued at Rs 13.58 crore to victims of a “fake imports”, the agency said.

As per the federal anti-money laundering agency’s investigation, huge amounts were remitted to various companies based in Hong Kong, China and Dubai, in connivance with several ‘hawala’ operators and businessmen in the guise of advance import remittances and settlements towards purported software imports.

On March 8, 2025, considering the intent of PMLA to restore the POC to legitimate claimants and victims of the offence of money laundering, the ED submitted no objection before the Additional Session Judge for the release of property attached to the claimants and victims of the offence of money laundering in the matter.

In this case, the probe agency initiated a probe based on an FIR filed by the Bank of Baroda against 59 current account holders of firms and other unknown bank officials for commission of offence under various Sections of the law.

During investigation, the ED issued seven Provisional Attachment Orders, attaching assets worth Rs. 69 Crore belonging to various accused persons and filed five Prosecution Complaints before the Special Court.

The restoration of the properties to the rightful claimants and victims marks a significant step in the agency’s ongoing efforts to ensure that the POC are returned to those affected.