Special court grants bail to Ayan Sil in Bengal school job case

A special court in Kolkata on Friday granted bail to private promoter Ayan Sil in the cash-for-school job case.

The special court granted Sil bail in the CBI-registered case against a personal bond of Rs 1,00,000.

Earlier, Sil was also granted bail in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases registered against him in this connection.

However, despite being granted bail in CBI and ED-registered cases, Sil will not be out of the bars immediately.

Sil will continue to be behind bars since the cases registered by both CBI and ED against him in the multi-crore municipalities’ recruitment irregularities cases in West Bengal are still pending.

The ED and CBI had shown Sil as arrested in municipalities’ recruitment irregularities cases.

Sil was arrested in March 2023 by the ED officials in the school- job case. In fact, during his arrest, ED recovered several documents from his residence that threw light on the municipalities’ recruitment irregularities.

Later, he was shown as arrested by both ED and CBI in the municipalities’ recruitment irregularities cases. In this case, Sil was accused of arranging jobs in at least 17 municipalities in West Bengal against money. The total number of recruitments made illegally in these 17 municipalities stood at 1,821.

The CBI had tracked the involvement of Rs 200 crore of illegal proceeds in municipalities’ recruitment scam case.

The majority of these 17 municipalities where such recruitment irregularities took place were from the North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts.