ED conducts multi-city searches in Rajasthan exam paper leak case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has carried out search operations at residential premises of different people at 27 locations in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Dungarpur, Barmer, Sikar and Jalore of Rajasthan under the PMLA, 2002 in Senior Teacher Grade II Paper Leak Case and REET Paper Leak Case, an official statement said.

The search operations were carried out on Monday. ED had initiated an investigation under PMLA, 2002 on the basis of predicate offence of paper leak cases registered by Rajasthan Police in Senior Teacher Grade II examination conducted by RPSC and REET examination under various sections of IPC, the statement added.

During the investigation under PMLA, 2002, it was revealed that suspected persons were leaking the question papers of the Senior Teacher Grade II examination conducted by RPSC and REET examination and they were also involved in paper leak racket, setting up of dummy candidates etc.

According to the statement, during the search operation documents related to immovable properties, fake documents, digital devices, bank account details of the said persons and other incrementing documents were found and seized.